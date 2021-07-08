Lennox International Inks Agreement With Budderfly For HVAC Equipment And Services
- Lennox International (NYSE: LII) and Budderfly, a North American Energy Efficiency-as-a-Service (EEaaS), announced a nationwide partnership to allows Budderfly to scale its no upfront cost HVAC replacement program with the addition of Lennox Model L, an ultra-high efficiency rooftop unit, and expert service and maintenance on Lennox and other HVAC brands.
- The Lennox partnership is part of Budderfly’s multi-component energy optimization program created in part to service national accounts. Under the agreement, companies eligible for HVAC upgrades will receive new HVAC units at no upfront cost and a dedicated Lennox support team for each of their locations.
- Price Action: LII shares are down 3.46% at $341.68 on the last check Thursday.
