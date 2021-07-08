 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lennox International Inks Agreement With Budderfly For HVAC Equipment And Services

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 3:38pm   Comments
Share:
Lennox International Inks Agreement With Budderfly For HVAC Equipment And Services
  • Lennox International (NYSE: LII) and Budderfly, a North American Energy Efficiency-as-a-Service (EEaaS), announced a nationwide partnership to allows Budderfly to scale its no upfront cost HVAC replacement program with the addition of Lennox Model L, an ultra-high efficiency rooftop unit, and expert service and maintenance on Lennox and other HVAC brands.
  • The Lennox partnership is part of Budderfly’s multi-component energy optimization program created in part to service national accounts. Under the agreement, companies eligible for HVAC upgrades will receive new HVAC units at no upfront cost and a dedicated Lennox support team for each of their locations.
  • Price Action: LII shares are down 3.46% at $341.68 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LII)

Expert Ratings For Lennox International
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs energy efficiencyNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com