Engine Media Subsidiary Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against DraftKings
- Engine Media Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GAME) subsidiary Winview Inc. has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.
- The company is represented by Morgan Chu of Irell & Manella LLP and Thomas R. Curtin of McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter LLP.
- Engine Media has alleged that various gaming services provided by DraftKings infringe Winview's United States Patent No. 9,878,243 entitled "Methodology for Equalizing Systemic Latencies in Television Reception in Connection with Games of Skill Played in Connection with Live Television Programming".
- Also, Engine Media alleges that DraftKings infringe Winview's United States Patent No. 10,721,543 entitled "Method Of and System For Managing Client Resources and Assets for Activities On Computing Devices".
- Engine Media is seeking the recovery of damages and other appropriate relief.
- Price action: GAME shares are trading higher by 12.3% at $12.46 on the last check Thursday.
