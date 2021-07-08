Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Lends Support To 'Right To Repair' Movement Amid Growing Criticism Of iPhone Maker

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) co-founder Steve Wozniak has voiced his support for the “right to repair” movement, noting that the iPhone maker is itself a product of the open technology world.

What Happened: Wozniak shared his thoughts in response to a Cameo request from Louis Rossman, an independent repair technician and a right-to-repair activist.

Wozniak said that while he has been too busy to get involved with the movement, he stands behind it.

He noted that the Apple II home computers, an open-source platform to some extent, shipped with full schematics and were the only source of profits for the company for nearly a decade.

“It’s time to recognize the right to repair more fully. I believe that companies inhibit it because it gives the companies power, control over everything,” the Apple co-founder said.

Why It Matters: Wozniak’s comments assume significance amid growing criticism of Apple for resisting right to repair initiatives in the U.S. and abroad.

A report by Bloomberg in May highlighted how tech companies such as Apple, Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google have successfully lobbied against right-to-repair bills in the U.S. that would have helped to expand device repair options beyond company-authorized facilities.

It was reported in March that Apple is expanding its Independent Repair Provider program to more than 200 countries. However, a report by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) criticized Apple for its anticompetitive practices that hamper repairs by independent workshops, 9to5Mac reported in May.

Apple’s contract stipulates, among other things, that independent repair shops joining the program must agree to unannounced audits and inspections of their shops by the company.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 1.8% higher in Wednesday’s trading session at $144.57.

