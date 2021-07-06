 Skip to main content

Apple Looks To Buy Reese Witherspoon's Media Company Hello Sunshine: Report

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 11:58pm   Comments
Apple Looks To Buy Reese Witherspoon's Media Company Hello Sunshine: Report

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is among a list of multiple suitors lining up to buy media company Hello Sunshine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

What Happened: The production company founded in 2016 by actress and entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon, in which AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) owns a stake, is exploring a sale and fetch a valuation as high as $1 billion.

See Also: Apple Faces Moment Of Truth With Video Streaming Service As Elongated Free Trials End

The Los Angeles, California-based production company that focuses on telling female-driven stories on film and is behind the hit “Big Little Lies”, is working with investment bankers as it explores its options but there is reportedly no guarantee of a deal.

Why It Matters: Hello Sunshine could be an acquisition target for video-streaming companies such as Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) streaming arm, as they look to keep adding new content and high-profile titles, WSJ noted.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 1.47% higher at $142.02 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Apple TV+ Hello Sunshine iPhone Media Companies Reese WitherspoonM&A News Media Best of Benzinga

