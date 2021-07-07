 Skip to main content

LMP Automotive Appoints Robert Bellaflores As CFO

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 12:03pm   Comments
  • LMP Automotive Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LMPX) has appointed Robert Bellaflores as its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.
  • Before joining the company, Bellaflores worked as a senior executive in the Projects Division of Steven Douglas & Associates.
  • Bellaflores has over 30 years of accounting experience in both public and private industries.
  • Bellaflores is a Certified Public Accountant and has a BBA in Accounting from CUNY Baruch College in New York.
  • “Robert has demonstrated his diverse experience and in-depth knowledge of accounting operations, including managing projects and functions relating to all aspects of GAAP, audit and internal controls, budgeting, forecasting, financial analysis and research, internal and external financial reporting, including SEC filings, reporting, and compliance," said CEO Sam Tawfik.
  • Price action: LMPX shares traded lower by 3.89% at $13.47 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management

