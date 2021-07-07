 Skip to main content

Raymond James Downgrades Shenandoah To Underperform From Market Perform
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 10:41am   Comments
  • Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ: SHEN) to Underperform from Market Perform.
  • The downgrade came after the stock price rose 24% over the past two trading days despite no change in the firm's opinion of the company's fundamental value.
  • Recently, the company's shares surged when it declared a special dividend of $18.75 per share.
  • The stock gained 26% last week.
  • Price action: SHEN shares traded lower by 7.20% at $56.73 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for SHEN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021Raymond JamesDowngradesMarket PerformUnderperform
Jan 2021BWS FinancialUpgradesSellNeutral
May 2020B. Riley SecuritiesMaintainsNeutral

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Raymond James Ric PrentissNews Downgrades Analyst Ratings Tech Media

