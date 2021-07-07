Raymond James Downgrades Shenandoah To Underperform From Market Perform
- Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ: SHEN) to Underperform from Market Perform.
- The downgrade came after the stock price rose 24% over the past two trading days despite no change in the firm's opinion of the company's fundamental value.
- Recently, the company's shares surged when it declared a special dividend of $18.75 per share.
- The stock gained 26% last week.
- Price action: SHEN shares traded lower by 7.20% at $56.73 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for SHEN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Raymond James
|Downgrades
|Market Perform
|Underperform
|Jan 2021
|BWS Financial
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Neutral
|May 2020
|B. Riley Securities
|Maintains
|Neutral
