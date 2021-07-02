 Skip to main content

Shenandoah Telecom Declares Special Dividend On Closing Wireless Asset Sale
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 8:21am   Comments
  • Shenandoah Telecommunications Co’s (NASDAQ: SHEN) board declared a special dividend of $18.75 per share, leading to the total shareholder payout of $936.6 million.
  • The special dividend is payable on Aug. 2 to shareholders of record on Jul. 13. The ex-dividend date will be Aug. 3.
  • Shenandoah expects $19.6 million of the special dividend to be reinvested in shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan. The reinvested dividends will help to purchase shares.
  • Shenandoah recently divested its Wireless assets and operations to T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) for $1.94 billion. It repaid debt worth $684 million with the sales proceeds. The sale marked the company’s transition from mobile wireless services provider to mobile wireless services via cable, fiber, and fixed wireless broadband networks.
  • Price action: SHEN shares traded higher by 11.80% at $54.97 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Dividends Asset Sales Tech Media

