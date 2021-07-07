 Skip to main content

Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 10:33am   Comments
Raymond James Downgrades Cerence To Market Perform From Outperform As It Falls Short Of Analyst Price Target
  • Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale downgraded Cerence Inc (NASDAQ: CRNC) to Market Perform from Outperform after the share price dropped from the firm's initial $115 price target.
  • The current share price was 8.1% above the price target.
  • Gesuale is comfortable with FY21 estimates and sees an upside.
  • However, expectations for growth above market, connected revenue, and prepaid license revenue estimates in FY22 have shifted from being conservative over the past 12-months to being more reflective or even slightly optimistic of reality, Gesuale's research note stated.
  • Cerence will replace Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE: ATGE) in the S&P MidCap 400 on July 7 before the market open.
  • Price action: CRNC shares traded lower by 4.60% at $118.60 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for CRNC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021Raymond JamesDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Jun 2021BairdInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
May 2021Evercore ISI GroupUpgradesIn-LineOutperform

