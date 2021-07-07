Raymond James Downgrades Cerence To Market Perform From Outperform As It Falls Short Of Analyst Price Target
- Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale downgraded Cerence Inc (NASDAQ: CRNC) to Market Perform from Outperform after the share price dropped from the firm's initial $115 price target.
- The current share price was 8.1% above the price target.
- Gesuale is comfortable with FY21 estimates and sees an upside.
- However, expectations for growth above market, connected revenue, and prepaid license revenue estimates in FY22 have shifted from being conservative over the past 12-months to being more reflective or even slightly optimistic of reality, Gesuale's research note stated.
- Cerence will replace Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE: ATGE) in the S&P MidCap 400 on July 7 before the market open.
- Price action: CRNC shares traded lower by 4.60% at $118.60 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for CRNC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Raymond James
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Jun 2021
|Baird
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|May 2021
|Evercore ISI Group
|Upgrades
|In-Line
|Outperform
