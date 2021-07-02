 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Is Cerence (CRNC) Stock Surging?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Share:
Why Is Cerence CRNC Stock Surging?
  • Cerence Inc (NASDAQ: CRNCwill replace Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE: ATGE) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective July 7 before the market open.
  • Adtalem Global Education will replace Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPFH) in the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • Cerence’s share price has gained 160% last year.
  • In May, the software company reported record Q2 FY21 revenue of $98.7 million, up 14% year-on-year, beating the analyst consensus by 5.6%. EPS of $0.69 beat analyst consensus by 32.7%.
  • Price action: CRNC shares traded higher by 9.01% at $118.35 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRNC)

Cerence Insights: Return On Capital Employed
Cerence Insights: Return On Capital Employed
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 4, 2021
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Marvell, MicroVision, More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 18, 2021
Cerence Beats On Q2 Earnings, Raises FY21 Guidance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com