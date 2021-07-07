 Skip to main content

Alfi Begins Installing Tablets In Uber, Lyft Operating In Orlando, Tampa
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 10:09am   Comments
  • AI enterprise SaaS platform company ALFI Inc (NASDAQ: ALFwill start installing Alfi digital advertising tablets in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) vehicles operating in the Orlando and Tampa areas as planned.
  • It will provide drivers with an additional revenue stream while enhancing the passenger experience.
  • Alfi has placed an order for an additional 10,000 Lenovo digital tablets.
  • Price action: ALF shares traded higher by 3.67% at $14.11 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

