Alfi Begins Installing Tablets In Uber, Lyft Operating In Orlando, Tampa
- AI enterprise SaaS platform company ALFI Inc (NASDAQ: ALF) will start installing Alfi digital advertising tablets in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) vehicles operating in the Orlando and Tampa areas as planned.
- It will provide drivers with an additional revenue stream while enhancing the passenger experience.
- Alfi has placed an order for an additional 10,000 Lenovo digital tablets.
- Price action: ALF shares traded higher by 3.67% at $14.11 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.
