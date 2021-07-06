Grove Inc. - Launches Qubes Plant-Based Vitamin Gummy Brand

HENDERSON, NV, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) expands into the rapidly growing plant-based market for gummy vitamins with their newest product line, Qubes.

The brand currently offers customers unique products from Apple Cider Vinegar + Acai, Turmeric Immunity, and an upcoming Algae Oil supplement that will act as a plant-based alternative to fish oil for daily Omega-3 intake.

Qubes gummies are completely free of preservatives, chemicals, corn syrup, allergens, soy, dairy, wheat, salicylates, artificial ingredients, artificial sweeteners, flavors or colors.

This newest launch is set to take advantage of the growing demand in the vitamin space.

“The global gummy vitamins market size is estimated to be valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 12.5%” -- https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978377/

The plant-based segment is a new product line in a rapidly expanding market with great growth and opportunity. Qubes Brand can only enhance the company’s product offering for Plant-Based and CBD-based products.

CEO Allan Marshall stated, “The launch of Qubes is another positive step towards our expansion into multiple verticals. Grove Inc. is not just a CBD company and we will continue to expand our reach into profitable markets. Our Direct To Consumerstrategy will continue to drive our future growth and continued profitability.”

“The plant-based segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Consumers increasingly prefer adopting vegan and vegetarian lifestyles. Due to these factors, manufacturers in the global gummy vitamins market are producing gummies with agar-agar and xanthan gum, and plant-based alternatives to avoid the use of gelatin. As the consumers in the global market are increasingly shifting toward plant-based sources of products, the market is projected to grow at a higher pace.” - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978377/

The company continues to build its reputation amongst consumers, offering free trials of products and establishing a loyal customer base.

“Here at Qubes, we’re dedicated to taking the “less is more” approach to health and wellness. We focus on creating formulations centered around innovative ingredients, to make our gummies simple yet effective. We source our ingredients meticulously and with great care, to ensure purity and quality.” - GetQubes.com

About Grove, Inc.

Grove, Inc. is in the business of developing, producing, marketing and selling raw materials, white label products and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, Cannabidiol (“CBD”). The Company sells to numerous consumer markets including the botanical, beauty care, pet care and functional food sectors. It seeks to take advantage of an emerging worldwide trend to re-energize the production of industrial hemp and to foster its many uses for consumers.

Company Contact

Andrew Norstrud

Email: investorinfo@cbd.io

Phone: (702) 332-5591

Investor Relations Contact

TraDigital IR

John McNamara

Email: john@tradigitalir.com

Phone: (917) 658-2602