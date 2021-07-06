 Skip to main content

Why AMC Entertainment Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 06, 2021 8:47am   Comments
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is trading higher after the company said it no longer plans a vote on its previously announced 25-million-share offering. 

What Happened: AMC Entertainment announced June 4 it planned to offer an additional 25 million shares for sale. The vote seeking shareholder approval was set to take place during the company's annual meeting of stockholders on July 29. 

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron took to Twitter to address the retail investor community directly. 

"It’s no secret I think shareholders should authorize 25 million more AMC shares. But what YOU think is important to us," Aron said.

AMC Price Action: AMC Entertainment has traded as high as $72.62 and as low as $1.91 over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 3.56% at $53.81.

Photo by Paul Sableman from Flickr.

Posted-In: Adam Aron why it's movingNews Offerings Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

