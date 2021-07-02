Craig-Hallum Endorses Magnite's $31M SpringServe, Reiterates Rating, Price
- Craig-Hallum analyst Jason Kreyer hailed Magnite Inc's (NASDAQ: MGNI) acquisition of video ad server SpringServe for $31 million.
- He reiterates a Buy rating and $50 price target on the stock.
- The acquisition "could be nearly as consequential for the company as the Telaria and SpotX deals" despite the "negligible" financial obligation and contribution, Kreyer stated.
- Kreyer's talks with industry experts suggest "a very welcomed alternative" for an alternative ad server, housed in a fully integrated ad stack, from an independent provider in an ad server market dominated by Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Freewheel.
- Kreyer expects the acquisition to help Magnite capture incremental wallet share for its publishers.
- Price action: MGNI shares traded lower by 3.06% at $33.62 in the market session on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for MGNI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2021
|Truist Securities
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Apr 2021
|Evercore ISI Group
|Initiates Coverage On
|In-Line
|Feb 2021
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for MGNI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Media