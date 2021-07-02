 Skip to main content

Craig-Hallum Endorses Magnite's $31M SpringServe, Reiterates Rating, Price
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 10:35am   Comments
  • Craig-Hallum analyst Jason Kreyer hailed Magnite Inc's (NASDAQ: MGNI) acquisition of video ad server SpringServe for $31 million.
  • He reiterates a Buy rating and $50 price target on the stock.
  • The acquisition "could be nearly as consequential for the company as the Telaria and SpotX deals" despite the "negligible" financial obligation and contribution, Kreyer stated.
  • Kreyer's talks with industry experts suggest "a very welcomed alternative" for an alternative ad server, housed in a fully integrated ad stack, from an independent provider in an ad server market dominated by Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Freewheel.
  • Kreyer expects the acquisition to help Magnite capture incremental wallet share for its publishers.
  • Price action: MGNI shares traded lower by 3.06% at $33.62 in the market session on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for MGNI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021Truist SecuritiesUpgradesHoldBuy
Apr 2021Evercore ISI GroupInitiates Coverage OnIn-Line
Feb 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for MGNI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

