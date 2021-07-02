 Skip to main content

General Motors Partners With Controlled Thermal For Local Low-Cost Lithium

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 3:20pm   Comments
  • General Motors Company (NYSE: GMwill invest and collaborate with Controlled Thermal Resources, a lithium resource and renewable energy company based in Imperial Valley, California, to secure local and low-cost lithium.
  • The lithium will be produced through a closed-loop, direct extraction process resulting in a smaller physical footprint, no production tailing, and lower carbon dioxide emissions compared to traditional methods of pit mining or evaporation ponds. 
  • GM’s investment will help CTR recover lithium from geothermal brine.
  • GM will have first rights on lithium produced by the first stage of the Hell’s Kitchen project, including an option for a multi-year relationship.
  • Most lithium used in lithium-ion batteries is currently mined and processed outside of the U.S.
  • As part of its $35 billion global commitment to EVs and autonomous vehicles, GM will be the first company to make a multi-million dollar investment in CTR’s Hell’s Kitchen project.
  • Hell’s Kitchen project’s first stage may begin yielding lithium in 2024, helping GM meet its aspiration to eliminate tailpipe emissions from light-duty vehicles by 2035.
  • Price action: GM shares are trading lower by 0.26% at $58.96on the last check Friday.

