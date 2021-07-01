 Skip to main content

Teed Off: Bryson DeChambeau's Caddie Quits, Brooks Koepka Immediately Pokes Fun

Aaron Bry , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 2:30pm   Comments
Teed Off: Bryson DeChambeau's Caddie Quits, Brooks Koepka Immediately Pokes Fun

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka's rivalry is no secret to golf fans.

The latest development occurred Thursday morning when DeChambeau's caddie unexpectedly quit before the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

What To Know: "No Laying Up," a podcast focused on golf, broke the story. Tim Tucker, DeChambeau's caddie, was present and caddied for DeChambeau throughout the week during practice rounds at the Detroit Golf Club.

Tucker was on Bryson's bag for each of his eight PGA Tour wins. In his place, a representative from Cobra will be caddying for DeChambeau this week.

See Also: Bryson Dechambeau, Rocket Mortgage Team Up To Help Eliminate Detroit's Digital Divide

Shots Fired: Koepka didn't miss his opportunity to poke fun at the situation. Koepka, who also has eight PGA Tour victories, took to Twitter to post appreciation for his own caddie.

Tucker and DeChambeau have split ways before, back in 2017, only to make up the following year. Either way, a very interesting development, especially on the morning of a tournament.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic by Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) will take place at the Detroit Golf Club from June 28 to July 4. DeChambeau won the event in 2020.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Brooks Koepka Bryson DeChambeau Detroit Golf Rocket Mortgage ClassicNews Sports General Best of Benzinga

