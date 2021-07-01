Teed Off: Bryson DeChambeau's Caddie Quits, Brooks Koepka Immediately Pokes Fun

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka's rivalry is no secret to golf fans.

The latest development occurred Thursday morning when DeChambeau's caddie unexpectedly quit before the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

What To Know: "No Laying Up," a podcast focused on golf, broke the story. Tim Tucker, DeChambeau's caddie, was present and caddied for DeChambeau throughout the week during practice rounds at the Detroit Golf Club.

Tucker was on Bryson's bag for each of his eight PGA Tour wins. In his place, a representative from Cobra will be caddying for DeChambeau this week.

Shots Fired: Koepka didn't miss his opportunity to poke fun at the situation. Koepka, who also has eight PGA Tour victories, took to Twitter to post appreciation for his own caddie.

Couldn’t do it without my guy Rick! Best friend and greatest caddie to do it💯 @RickyElliott appreciation day! pic.twitter.com/cNvD2VX8Nh — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) July 1, 2021

Tucker and DeChambeau have split ways before, back in 2017, only to make up the following year. Either way, a very interesting development, especially on the morning of a tournament.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic by Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) will take place at the Detroit Golf Club from June 28 to July 4. DeChambeau won the event in 2020.