 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Financial Services Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 9:59am   Comments
Share:

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

  1. First Business Financial (NASDAQ:FBIZ) - P/E: 9.99
  2. Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) - P/E: 8.49
  3. Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) - P/E: 2.52
  4. Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) - P/E: 5.27
  5. Regional Management (NYSE:RM) - P/E: 8.8

First Business Financial's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 1.12, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.71. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.86%, which has decreased by 1.01% from 3.87% last quarter.

Mizuho Financial Group saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.52 in Q3 to 0.43 now. Mizuho Financial Group does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Enova International saw a decrease in earnings per share from 2.39 in Q4 to 2.2 now. Enova International does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Rand Capital saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.29 in Q4 to -0.84 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.14%, which has decreased by 0.37% from last quarter's yield of 2.51%.

Regional Management saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.28 in Q4 to 2.31 now. Regional Management does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (FBIZ + MFG)

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector
Price to Earnings Ratio Insights for Mizuho Financial Group
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com