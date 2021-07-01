 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Eyeing Delivery Robot Tech In Finland
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 9:16am   Comments
Share:
Amazon Eyeing Delivery Robot Tech In Finland
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced plans to develop new technology for its autonomous delivery vehicles in Helsinki, Finland, the company said in the company blog.
  • The company was setting up a new development center to support Amazon Scout. Amazon Scout is a fully electric autonomous delivery robot with testing in four U.S. locations.
  • Over two dozen robotics and autonomous systems technology engineers will be based at the Helsinki center initially.
  • One of their main aims will be to develop 3D software to simulates the complexity of real life. They will ensure that Scout can navigate safely while making deliveries, CNBC reports
  • The center follows Amazon’s acquisition of 3D modeling firm Umbra. Umbra enables 3D graphics designers and engineers to create, optimize, share and view their designs in real-time on virtually any device.
  • The Helsinki center will work alongside Amazon staff at the Amazon Scout R&D lab in Seattle and teams in Tubingen, Germany, and Cambridge, where Amazon has been developing delivery drones for several years.
  • Roughly the size of a small cooler, Amazon Scout vehicles can transport small packages along sidewalks at a walking pace.
  • Starship Technologies is also developing delivery robots. In January, Starship said that its robots had completed 1 million deliveries in countries including the U.K., the U.S., Estonia, and Germany.
  • Price action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.11% at $3,436.27 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

EXL, AWS Extend Partnership To Drive Cloud Migration of Enterprise Business Processes
NYCE Breaks Crowdfunding Record, Announces Blockchain IPO With tZero
2 Oregon Delivery Providers Drop Amazon; e-Tailer Says They Demanded $36M
This Kids Retail Company Has A Better One-Year Return Than Amazon, Kohl's, Five Below And Children's Place
Without Changes, Warehouses Could Ground Drone Deliveries
New Metaverse ETF Launches From Roundhill Investments: What Investors Should Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Drone DeliveriesNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com