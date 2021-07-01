STMicroelectronics Authorized $1.04B Stock Buyback Program
- STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) launched a share buyback program of up to $1.04 billion over three years.
- It represents 3.1% of the issued share capital based on the company’s Wednesday closing price of $36.38.
- The company will hold the shares repurchased as treasury stock to meet employee stock obligations and settle its outstanding convertible bond.
- As of June 28, 2021, the company held 8 million treasury shares, representing 0.9% of its issued share capital.
- It held $3.5 billion in cash and equivalents as of April 3, 2021.
- Price action: STM shares traded higher by 0.82% at $36.68 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
