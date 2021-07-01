7 IPOs To Watch In The Second Half Of 2021

The first half of 2021 saw several high-profile companies go public with IPOs.

Among the most well-known companies that completed their public offerings in 2021 were Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL), Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX), Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF), Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ: POSH) and The Oatly Group AB-ADR (NASDAQ: OTLY).

The second half of 2021 is shaping up to feature offerings from many well-known companies with some already filing to go public and others that could be on the docket.

Here is a look at seven IPOs that could happen in the second half of 2021 for investors to watch.

Krispy Kreme: One of the first IPOs that could happen in the second half of 2021 is doughnut chain Krispy Kreme.

A new filing shows the company seeking to sell shares at a price range of $21 to $24 and value the company at up to $4 billion. Krispy Kreme was taken private in 2016 by JAB, which will own 38.6% of shares after the offering.

Krispy Kreme saw the highest sales amount in company history in 2020 with sales of $1.12 billion. The company had compounded annual growth of 19.1% from 2016 to 2020. First-quarter revenue was $321.8 million for the company, compared to $261.2 million in the prior year’s first quarter.

Krispy Kreme has more than 8,200 stores and partnered retail locations globally. The company also owns the Insomnia Cookies brand which opened 17 locations in 2020 and has plans to open 30 stores in 2021.

Shares will trade as ticker DNUT upon the offering.

Robinhood: One of the most anticipated IPOs of 2021 could be the trading platform Robinhood. The company has seen accounts grow in 2021 with the rise of retail traders and its well-known brand and ease of use for beginner traders.

Robinhood has more than 13 million users and plans on rewarding its customers by giving them early access to its IPO.

A new report says the IPO is being delayed with the SEC asking questions about Robinhood’s cryptocurrency business.

Instacart: Grocery delivery company Instacart is considering a 2021 IPO that could value the company at more than $40 billion.

The company is growing with new delivery segments and from international expansion. The company added several key hires to help with growth, according to Supermarketnews.

The company currently takes part in the $1.3 trillion North American grocery market and has delivery and pickup services in Canada.

Instacart is the largest third-party online grocery platform in North America reaching more than 55,000 stores in 5,500 cities. The company covers 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households.

Funding rounds for Instacart last valued the company at $17.7 billion and $39 billion in October 2020 and March 2021, respectively.

Rivian: Electric vehicle company Rivian Automotive is selecting underwriters for an IPO. The company is backed by Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). Rivian could be valued at $70 billion with a public offering.

Rivian is bringing the R1T to market, an electric pickup truck that will have more than 300 miles of range according to the company. The R1T will have a starting price of $67,500. The company also plans on launching a 400+ mile version of the truck and a less expensive 250+ mile version in the future.

A January funding round valued Rivian at $27.6 billion, which included additional funding from Amazon.

Authentic Brands: The owner of brands like Aeropostale, Brooks Brothers, Juicy Couture, Forever 21, Barneys New York, Airwalk, Frederick’s of Hollywood, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Sports Illustrated and Tapout could go public with an IPO valuing the company at $10 billion.

Authentic Brands has scooped up several brands on the verge of bankruptcy including partnering with mall landlords like Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG) to acquire Aeropostale.

The company’s portfolio of more than 30 brands has annual retail sales of more than $10 billion and over 5,950 retail stores.

Sports Illustrated recently partnered with online betting and gaming company 888 on launching SI Sportsbook later in 2021. This could make Authentic Brands a play on the reopening trade for retail and the growth of online sports betting.

Sweetgreen: Healthy food, quick service restaurant chain Sweetgreen filed to go public with an IPO.

The company launched in 2007 and has more than 100 stores and plans to grow nationwide. Growth in the plant-based food segment could help the company gain brand awareness and expand. Demand from millennials and Gen Z consumers could help the company as well.

The company is backed by tennis star Naomi Osaka, one of the company's earliest investors.

A funding round earlier this year valued Sweetgreen at $1.8 billion.

Clear Secure: Identity validation company Clear Secure filed to go public and could be valued at more than $4 billion.

The company launched in 2010 after the increased time spent screening in airports in a post 9/11 world. Clear Secure is used by 38 airports and 25 sports and entertainment partners. The company has more than 61 million users.

Clear Secure could be a way to play the rise in airline passengers happening now as the country reopens. The company sells a subscription product that helps get verified passengers through screening quicker, which could be a big plus as airports see a rise in traffic.