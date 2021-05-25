 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aeropostale, Forever 21 Owner Authentic Brands Exploring IPO: What Investors Should Know
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 25, 2021 1:02pm   Comments
Share:
Aeropostale, Forever 21 Owner Authentic Brands Exploring IPO: What Investors Should Know

The owner of several retail brands and a licensing business could hit the public markets with a $10 billion IPO being explored for 2021.

What Happened: Authentic Brands is the owner of Aeropostale, Brooks Brothers, Juicy Couture, Forever 21, Barneys New York, Airwalk, Frederick’s of Hollywood, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Sports Illustrated and Tapout.

The company also owns the licensing business for celebrities such as Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali and Marilyn Monroe.

An IPO could value the company at $10 billion according to Bloomberg. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is among the investors in Authentic Brands.

Related Link: IGT To Develop Elvis Presley Themed Lottery Games 

Partnerships: Over the past several years, Authentic Brands has scooped up brands on the verge of bankruptcy.

Authentic Brands partnered with several mall landlords to buy Aeropostale and other brands.

The company has a joint venture with Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG) called SPARC LLC, which has annual sales of $8.6 billion. SPARC LLC owns Aeropostale, Brooks Brothers, Forever 21, Lucky Brand and Nautica, and it recently announced a deal to acquire Eddie Bauer.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ: BPY) had partnered with Authentic Brands in the acquisition of Forever 21 but has since swapped its stake for equity in Authentic Brands.

Why It’s Important: Authentic Brands has a portfolio of more than 30 brands and has annual retail sales of more than $10 billion.

The company has more than 700 partners and 5,950 retail stores for its owned brands.

Authentic Brands scooped up many struggling brick and mortar retail companies and has put an emphasis on growing e-commerce sales and improving the physical retail footprint.

The company’s joint venture with Simon Property helped with potential struggles at many of the top malls in the country.

Authentic Brands could be a reopening stock play for investors and a play on the shift from physical to e-commerce through omnichannel strategies.

Related Link: Learn about what's happening in the markets on Benzinga's YouTube channel.

(Photo: Authentic Brands)

 

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPG)

Josh Brown Says Simon Property Group Could Outperform
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 18
Earnings Scheduled For May 17, 2021
Price Over Earnings Overview: Simon Property Group
Earnings Scheduled For May 12, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Aeropostale Authentic Brands Group Bloomberg clothing ecommerceM&A News IPOs Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com