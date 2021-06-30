Overview Of Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the utilities sector that may be worth watching:

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) - P/E: 5.23 Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN) - P/E: 9.87 Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) - P/E: 9.01 China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 5.31 Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 0.18

Most recently, Central Puerto reported earnings per share at 0.05, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.01. Central Puerto does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Algonquin Power experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.21 in Q4 and is now 0.2. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.33%, which has increased by 0.35% from last quarter's yield of 3.98%.

Most recently, Suburban Propane Partners reported earnings per share at 2.02, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.61. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.12%, which has increased by 0.23% from 7.89% in the previous quarter.

China Recycling Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.7 in Q4 to -0.09 now. China Recycling Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Pampa Energia reported earnings per share at 0.58, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.41. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.