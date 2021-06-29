Sonim Secured Design Win Awards From Top US Carrier For Two Next-Generation Rugged Phones
- Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SONM) bagged awards with a leading U.S. carrier for two of Sonim's next-generation ultra-rugged phones that were likely for a 2022 launch with enhanced PTT capabilities and a smartphone 5G capabilities.
- The financial terms of the contract remain undisclosed.
- The carrier design win awards were made based on the design specifications, feature set, and costs provided by Sonim as part of an RFP process.
- Sonim now had design win awards from the three largest U.S. carriers for new products that it expects to introduce starting in the second half of 2021 through Q3 2022, CMO John Graff said.
- The new products, combined with the SmartScanners it began shipping this year, reflect its addressable market opportunity.
- Price action: SONM shares traded lower by 1.96% at $0.62 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.
