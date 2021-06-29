 Skip to main content

APS Networks Selects MoSys Silicon To Drive Telcos' Broadband Customers
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 10:59am   Comments
  • APS Networks has chosen to include MoSys Inc (NASDAQ: MOSY) silicon to increase performance and increase user connection quality, performance, and functionality to its Advanced Programmable Switches to improve broadband customers' overall Internet experience.
  • MoSys's ICs will enable up to seven layers of Hierarchical Quality of Service (HQoS) functionality in APS's Broadband Network Gateway products when paired with the latest Intel Stratix 10 FPGAs and Intel Tofino switches, MoSys CEO Daniel Lewis said.
  • MoSys Accelerator Engines offer advanced capabilities to help enable APS Networks range of OpenBNG switches to accelerate innovative access edge solutions, APS Networks CEO Alexander Jeffries said. Telcos can attain significantly higher subscriber counts per system with the new switches.
  • The APS Switches also provide an ideal platform to host the MoSys Stellar Packet Classification IP optimized for Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) Stratix 10 FPGAs.
  • Price action: MOSY shares traded higher by 8.11% at $7.19 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.

