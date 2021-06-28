5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) - P/E: 8.33 Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) - P/E: 4.22 Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) - P/E: 6.25 Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) - P/E: 1.73 Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) - P/E: 8.17

Educational Development has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.25, which has decreased by 50.98% compared to Q3, which was 0.51. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.4%, which has decreased by 0.14% from 2.54% last quarter.

Daily Journal saw a decrease in earnings per share from 42.93 in Q1 to 9.04 now. Daily Journal does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Scienjoy Holding saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.27 in Q4 to 0.35 now. Scienjoy Holding does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Phoenix New Media's earnings per share for Q1 sits at -0.06, whereas in Q4, they were at -0.02. Phoenix New Media does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Tegna has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.52, which has decreased by 55.17% compared to Q4, which was 1.16. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.04%, which has increased by 0.45% from 1.59% in the previous quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.