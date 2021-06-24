 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Confluent Raised $828M In Upsized IPO At $36/Share; Trading Begins Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2021 6:48am   Comments
Share:
Confluent Raised $828M In Upsized IPO At $36/Share; Trading Begins Today
  • Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLTraised around $828 million in its U.S. initial public offering, selling 23 million shares at $36 per share.
  • The data infrastructure software maker previously marketed the IPO between $29 - $33, Bloomberg reports.
  • The shares are likely to begin trading today on the Nasdaq under the symbol “CFLT.”
  • Confluent had a diluted valuation close to $12 billion. Confluent was last valued at $4.5 billion in a 2020 funding round.
  • Confluent has over 2,500 customers, which use its platform to organize and manage data.
  • Benchmark Capital, Index Ventures and Sequoia Capital, Kreps, and Rao are its significant shareholders.
  • Confluent reported a net loss of $44.5 million on revenue of $77 million in Q1 FY21 compared to a $33.6 million loss on $51 million in Q1 FY20.
  • Morgan Stanley (NASDAQ: MS), JPMorgan Chase & Co (NASDAQ: JPM), and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NASDAQ: GS) led the IPO.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CFLT)

IPO Previews For The Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews IPOs Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com