IBM, Indian Institute of Science Collaborate To Launch Hybrid Cloud Lab In India
- International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) and premier academic research institution Indian Institute of Science (IISc) announced the launch of the IBM-IISc Hybrid Cloud lab to advance research in hybrid cloud technologies and drive breakthrough innovations in this area.
- The lab is at the IISc campus in Bengaluru, in the state of Karnataka.
- Students and faculty across departments of the institute will work with IBM Research scientists to conduct cutting-edge research.
- The research will help organizations leverage the true power of the hybrid cloud by enabling faster, seamless, and more secure adoption of hybrid cloud & Artificial Intelligence (AI).
- Price action: IBM closed lower by 0.2% at $146.36 on Tuesday.
