 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

China's 'Uber For Trucks' Raised $1.6B From NYSE IPO
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 7:47am   Comments
Share:
China's 'Uber For Trucks' Raised $1.6B From NYSE IPO
  • Digital freight platform Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (NYSE: YMMpriced 82.5 million American depositary shares (ADS) at $19 per ADS in its initial public offering. One ADS represents 20 ordinary shares.
  • The estimated gross proceeds are $1.6 billion.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional ADS up to 12.4 million.
  • The ADSs will begin trading on the NYSE today under the ticker symbol "YMM."
  • SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) feature amongst its investors, Bloomberg reports.
  • China's Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER)-like trucking start-up will utilize the IPO proceeds for investment in infrastructure development and technology innovation, expansion of service offerings, and general corporate purposes, including working capital needs and potential acquisitions and investments.
  • China and Hong Kong-based companies have raised $8.6 billion in U.S. IPOs so far in 2021, almost four times the amount as of 2020.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (YMM)

IPO Preview: Full Truck Alliance, Sprinklr, Mister Car Wash, Soulgate Lead Busy Week Of 10+ Offerings
IPO Previews For The Week
China's 'Uber For Trucks' Startup Proposes To Raise About $1.6B In US IPO: WSJ
China's 'Uber For Trucks' Seeks To Raise $1B+ from NYSE IPO: WSJ
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews IPOs Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com