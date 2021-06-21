 Skip to main content

Wendy's Strengthens Partnership With Rick And Morty: 'Sir This Is A Morty's'
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 21, 2021 12:31pm   Comments
Wendy's Strengthens Partnership With Rick And Morty: 'Sir This Is A Morty's'

One of the leading fast-food companies in the U.S. is expanding on a partnership with the well-known animated series “Rick and Morty.”

What Happened: Restaurant company Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN) has launched two new exclusive drink flavors in partnership with the show: Mello Yello Berry Jerryboree and Mello Yello Porta Time Lemon Lime powered by the Coke Freestyle machines from Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO).

The drinks will be available through Aug. 22, coinciding with the season 5 finale of "Rick and Morty." 

Wendy’s also opened a location in California that was transformed into looking like a Panorama City location with Jerry’s Single and Pickle Rick Pickle Frosty menu items and a LED drive-thru experience available for customers from June 18 to 20.

"Rick and Morty" season 5 premiered on Adult Swim June 20 on the AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) unit Cartoon Network and HBO Max streaming platform.

Related Link: Is Wendy's The Next Reddit Rally Stock?  

Why It’s Important: The partnership features a well-known restaurant brand that has been a fan favorite on social media and a well-known animated comedy series returning for a highly anticipated fifth season.

Wendy’s has 3.8 million followers on Twitter who saw the company change its name to Morty’s as part of the promotion along with a new tagline of: “Come try one of our famous square hamburgers, the Jerry’s single and wash it down with one of our brand new Portal Time Lemon Lime or BerryJerryboree drinks.”

Rick and Morty’s Twitter account ran an ad featuring Wendy’s food items that had more than 271,000 views and was shown to the 2.1 million followers of the Twitter account.

Wendy’s is also offering free in-app delivery from June 17 through July 1 with no minimum order as part of the promotion. This could lead to customers trying Wendy’s new items for the first time or ordering for the first time in a while.

“We love finding authentic ways to connect with this passionate fanbase and are excited to extend the 'Rick & Morty' experience into our menu, incredible content and great delivery deals all season long,” Wendy’s Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo said.

WEN Price Action: Shares of Wendy’s are up 0.56% at $23.24 on Monday at publication. Shares have traded between $18.86 and $29.46 over 52 weeks.

(Photo: Wendy's)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

