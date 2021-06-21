Curiosity Ink Media, Cepia Collaborate To Transform Cats vs. Pickles Into An Original Series
- Media company Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: GROM) announced that Curiosity Ink Media has collaborated with children toy and game manufacturer Cepia LLC to strengthen 2021's Cats vs. Pickles, into an original series, along with ancillary publishing extensions.
- Grom recently inked an agreement to acquire multiplatform family entertainment producer Curiosity.
- Cats vs. Pickles animated shorts premiered in Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube.
- The partnership represents the companies' foray into content distribution and publishing.
- The association will develop Cats vs. Pickles into a recurring series in 11-minute installments and create revenue-generating extensions beginning with published content for consumer purchase.
- They will also produce a collection of pictures, board, and activity books estimated to hit shelves in 2022.
- Price action: GROM shares traded lower by 4.61% at $2.90 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech Media