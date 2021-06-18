 Skip to main content

Accenture Bags $112M Task Order For Federal Cyberattack Protection
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 3:30pm   Comments
  • Accenture PLC's (NYSE: ACN) Accenture Federal Services (AFS) subsidiary won a $112 million prime task order from the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to protect Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) systems against cyberattacks.
  • AFS and Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) will collaborate as CISA task order team members to mitigate the cyberattack effects, including ransomware, botnets, and malware campaigns, enhance real-time visibility into cyber threats, block phishing and malware attacks before occurrence and contain breaches that occur on devices, like laptops and cell phones.
  • The CISA Task Order on the Alliant 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) will run for a base period of one year with four one-year option periods.
  • President Joe Biden had prioritized cybersecurity funding following the Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Exchange email software, SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) software, Colonial Pipeline ransomware attacks.
  • Recently, International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBMdedicated a cybersecurity center for U.S. federal agencies.
  • Price action: ACN shares traded lower by 0.81% at $282.47 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

