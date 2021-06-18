 Skip to main content

Meten Edtechx Sees Jump In English Training Enrollment In May

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 3:48pm   Comments
  • Meten Edtechx Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ: METXannounced a jump in its junior English language training (ELT) enrollment and billing in May 2021.
  • The gross billing and student enrollment increased by 247.8% and 163.9%, respectively, compared to 92.4% and 65.2% increase in May 2019.
  • In the first five months of 2021, the gross billing of the Company's junior ELT business increased by 408.4% year on year.
  • Price action: METX shares are trading higher by 3.37% at $1.00 on the last check Friday.

