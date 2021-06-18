Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) - P/E: 3.62 Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) - P/E: 5.44 Amcon Distributing (AMEX:DIT) - P/E: 8.07 Bunge (NYSE:BG) - P/E: 5.31 Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) - P/E: 9.18

Seneca Foods's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 1.61, whereas in Q3, they were at 7.9. Seneca Foods does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Ingles Markets experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 2.66 in Q1 and is now 2.58. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.03%, which has decreased by 0.59% from 1.62% last quarter.

Most recently, Amcon Distributing reported earnings per share at 4.33, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 5.57. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.51%, which has decreased by 0.03% from 0.54% in the previous quarter.

Bunge saw an increase in earnings per share from 3.05 in Q4 to 3.13 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.45%, which has decreased by 0.11% from 2.56% in the previous quarter.

Alico's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.66, whereas in Q1, they were at -0.23. Its most recent dividend yield is at 6.19%, which has increased by 3.88% from 2.31% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.