Apple, Samsung Supplier Aims To Raise Up To $2B In Hong Kong IPO: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 9:20am   Comments
  • Apple Inc, (NASDAQ: AAPLSamsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) cover glass supplier, Biel Crystal Manufactory Ltd, is eyeing a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) to raise around $2 billion, Bloomberg reports.
  • The touch screen manufacturer is working with China International Capital Corp Ltd (OTC: CNICF), HSBC Holdings PLC (NYSE: HSBC), and JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) on the offering.
  • Biel previously canceled its $1.5 billion IPO plans in 2018 due to China and U.S.’s escalating trade war.
  • Chairman Yeung Kin-man has a net worth of about $4.5 billion.
  • Biel’s website disclosed the company’s factories in Shenzhen and Huizhou.
  • Hong Kong IPOs have already raised $25 billion, more than double compared of 2020.
  • Reuters notes that online healthcare giant WeDoctor could raise about $2 billion in Hong Kong IPO following investor appetite recovery. A spinoff of property developer China Vanke Co.’s management business could fetch about $2 billion.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

