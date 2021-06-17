Nvidia Announces Minimum $100M Investment In UK Supercomputer: Reuters
- NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang aims to dedicate a minimum of $100 million to U.K. Cambridge-1 supercomputer, Reuters reports.
- Earlier in October, Nvidia planned to incur about $51.7 million on the project.
- “Cambridge-1, that supercomputing center is, call it a $100 million, just as a starting point,” Huang said at The Six Five summit.
- Recently Huang expressed optimism over regulatory approval for its hugely debated $40 billion SoftBank Group Corp’s (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) Arm acquisition deal.
- Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) CEO Cristiano Amon recently expressed interest in acquiring a stake in Arm, lest the Nvidia deal fell flat.
- Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $740 to $854.
- Price action: NVDA shares closed higher by 4.76% at $746.29 on Thursday.
