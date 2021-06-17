 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Veritone Bags 14th US Patent For Dynamic AI Model Orchestration
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 12:39pm   Comments
Share:
Veritone Bags 14th US Patent For Dynamic AI Model Orchestration
  • Artificial intelligence (A.I.) operating system, aiWARE creator Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERIwon a new U.S. patent for its Conductor technology that performs dynamic A.I. model orchestration through the use of a proprietary deep neural network (DNN).
  • It marked Veritone's 14th U.S. patent.
  • Veritone's aiWARE-based Conductor technology uses the power of its DNN to dynamically analyze data sets and apply the most optimal A.I. models available to that data set.
  • Veritone customers like Bloomberg, the San Francisco Giants, and Westwood One have been leveraging the power of aiWARE to transform audio, video, text, and other data sources into actionable intelligence at scale.
  • Price action: VERI shares traded higher by 3.55% at $22.73 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VERI)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
22 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com