5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 10:17am   Comments
What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the industrials sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) - P/E: 8.2
  2. Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) - P/E: 4.38
  3. Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) - P/E: 9.34
  4. BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) - P/E: 2.85
  5. USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) - P/E: 8.49

Louisiana-Pacific has reported Q1 earnings per share at 3.01, which has increased by 49.75% compared to Q4, which was 2.01. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.94%, which has decreased by 0.57% from last quarter's yield of 1.51%.

This quarter, Navios Maritime Partners experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.12 in Q4 and is now 1.01. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.6%, which has decreased by 0.96% from last quarter's yield of 1.56%.

This quarter, Orion Gr Hldgs experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.12 in Q4 and is now 0.04. Orion Gr Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

BlueLinx Hldgs saw an increase in earnings per share from 2.04 in Q4 to 6.44 now. BlueLinx Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

USD Partners's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.26, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.24. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.09%, which has decreased by 0.3% from 8.39% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

