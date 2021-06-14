 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bank of America More Than Doubles Cybersecurity Spending To Over $1B Per Year: CNBC
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 4:10pm   Comments
Share:
Bank of America More Than Doubles Cybersecurity Spending To Over $1B Per Year: CNBC
  • Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) has beefed up its cybersecurity spending to over $1 billion annually from $300 million to $400 million after eleven and a half years following multiple cyber hacks, CNBC reports.
  • Companies and governments have started ramping up their cybersecurity defenses.
  • President Joe Biden had recently prioritized cybersecurity funding following the Microsoft Corp’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Exchange email software, SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) software, and Colonial Pipeline ransomware attacks colossal economic damages. The latest being the JBS SA attack.
  • The government is initiating to consider the attacks as a national security threat.
  • The FBI had compared the cyberattacks to the 9/11 attack.
  • Deputy national security advisor Anne Neuberger urged the corporate leaders to reinforce their technology defenses.
  • Price action: BAC shares traded lower by 1.19% at $41.36 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAC)

8 Financials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Why Wells Fargo And Bank Of America Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Understanding Bank of America's Unusual Options Activity
Is It Time To Buy Bank Of America Stock?
Private Equity Firms Buy A Majority Stake In Medline For More Than $30 Billion
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs CNBC CybersecurityNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com