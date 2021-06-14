Bank of America More Than Doubles Cybersecurity Spending To Over $1B Per Year: CNBC
- Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) has beefed up its cybersecurity spending to over $1 billion annually from $300 million to $400 million after eleven and a half years following multiple cyber hacks, CNBC reports.
- Companies and governments have started ramping up their cybersecurity defenses.
- President Joe Biden had recently prioritized cybersecurity funding following the Microsoft Corp’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Exchange email software, SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) software, and Colonial Pipeline ransomware attacks colossal economic damages. The latest being the JBS SA attack.
- The government is initiating to consider the attacks as a national security threat.
- The FBI had compared the cyberattacks to the 9/11 attack.
- Deputy national security advisor Anne Neuberger urged the corporate leaders to reinforce their technology defenses.
- Price action: BAC shares traded lower by 1.19% at $41.36 on the last check Monday.
