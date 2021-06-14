Apple To Drop Mask Requirement At Stores, Offices Beginning Next Week: Report

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) plans to drop its mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers at many U.S. stores beginning this week, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

What Happened: Apple has started to inform its retail employees of the impending change in its mask policy, which goes into effect on Tuesday, as per the report. However, the workers will still be required to wear masks at stores.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant will also drop the requirements for masks at some of its offices in the U.S., the report added, citing a memo sent to corporate employees.

See Also: Apple Prepares For Workers' Return To Office By September

Why It Matters: Apple’s planned change in its mask policy comes as California intends to reopen the state on Tuesday and ease restrictions for vaccinated people.

Other retailers like Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ: COST) and Trader Joe’s have also recently relaxed their mask-wearing rules for fully vaccinated people.

Price Action: Apple shares closed almost 1% higher in Friday’s trading at $127.35.

Read Next: Apple, Google To Face Antitrust Music In Japan: Nikkei