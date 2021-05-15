 Skip to main content

Here Is What You Can Expect At Major US Stores Following CDC's New Mask Guidance
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 15, 2021 1:37pm   Comments
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has relaxed mask-wearing rules for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. 

The CDC says people are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series, such as the Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) or Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) Janssen vaccine. 

At present, about 59% of American adults have received at least one shot, while 45% have received both. 

Here is how some major retail chains across the U.S. are responding:

  • Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) said masks will no longer be required for fully vaccinated Walmart employees or customers starting from this coming Tuesday. Some local ordinances could still require masks. The company has also announced that a $75 bonus will be given to those employees who are or get vaccinated against COVID-19.
  • Trader Joe's said fully vaccinated customers no longer need to wear masks in stores. However, it still requires its employees to wear masks.
  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) also said it is removing mask requirements for shoppers inside stores on Friday. But customers will still have to wear face masks in its pharmacy and optical departments.
  • Retail chain Publix said it would no longer require masks for vaccinated people starting Saturday. Publix's stores are in seven states in the South, including Florida.
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has not changed its rule regarding masks for shoppers and employees. 
  • Similarly, Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) has not relaxed its rule regarding wearing masks. 
  • Home Depot Inc (NYSE: H.D.) has not changed its rules regarding wearing masks for its customers and workers. 
  • Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) and Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) have said that they are still reviewing the CDC guidance. 

 

