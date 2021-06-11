Philip Morris Announces Up to $7 Billion Share Buyback
- Tobacco manufacturer Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) announced a new share repurchase program of up to $7 billion.
- Philip Morris plans to make targeted spending of $5 billion to $7 billion over three years.
- PM’s board of directors also approved a regular quarterly dividend of $1.20 per common share.
- “Since our spin-off in March 2008, we have returned, on a cumulative basis, approximately $115 billion to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchases,” said Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer.
- At the end of the March quarter, Philip Morris held $3.9 billion in cash and equivalents.
- Price action: PM shares traded higher by 0.52% at $98.06 on last check Friday.
