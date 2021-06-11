 Skip to main content

Equillium's Itolizumab Shows Rapid, Durable Responses In Graft-Versus-Host-Disease Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 9:53am   Comments
  • Equillium Inc (NASDAQ: EQ) has announced positive topline data from the Phase 1b EQUATE study evaluating itolizumab in first-line acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD).
  • The results were presented at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress.
  • All patients in the study (N=20) were evaluated as high-risk aGVHD and achieved complete response (CR) and overall response rates (ORR) at Day 29 of 55% and 70%, respectively.
  • Responses observed were generally rapid – within 15 days – and durable through Day 29 and beyond.
  • 14 patients were characterized as treatment naïve – receiving itolizumab within three days of first steroid administration – and achieved CR and ORR of 64% and 71%, respectively.
  • Additionally, responding patients experienced clinically meaningful reductions in steroid administration.
  • Across all dosing cohorts, 60% of patients (12/20) reported serious adverse events, with only 10% (2/20) of these events reported as treatment-related. There were 4 (20%) adverse events that led to death, and none were treatment-related.
  • Overall survival at month six across all dosing cohorts was 67%.
  • The optimal dose range observed 0.8 to 1.6 mg/kg; no further dose escalation is anticipated.
  • Price Action: EQ shares are down 11.4% at $6.19 during the market session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Briefs GVHDNews Health Care General

