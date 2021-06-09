5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) - P/E: 7.89 Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) - P/E: 9.38 Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) - P/E: 0.23 Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE:SPLP) - P/E: 5.62 Alpha Pro Tech (AMEX:APT) - P/E: 4.59

SPAR Group saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.1 in Q4 to 0.04 now. SPAR Group does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Kelly Services experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.41 in Q4 and is now 0.12. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.68%, which has increased by 0.44% from last quarter's yield of 1.24%.

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of -0.01, which has not changed since last quarter (Q4). Seanergy Maritime Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Steel Partners Holdings saw a decrease in earnings per share from 2.21 in Q4 to 1.6 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 7.94%, which has increased by 7.94% from 0.0% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Alpha Pro Tech reported earnings per share at 0.27, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.53. Alpha Pro Tech does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.