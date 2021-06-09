 Skip to main content

Why Wendy's Stock Is Sizzling Again Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 09, 2021 8:32am   Comments
Wendy's Co (NASDAQ: WEN) is moving higher in premarket trading after the company announced a refinancing transaction.

What Happened: The company announced certain subsidiaries will refinance a portion of their outstanding securitization debt with a new series of securitized notes.

Wendy's subsidiaries intend to issue at least $900 million of new fixed-rate senior secured notes and plan to use the gross proceeds from the sale for the repayment of the Series 2015-1 Class A-2-III Notes and the Series 2018-1 Class A-2-I Notes and to pay related transaction fees and prepayment costs. Any remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Why It Matters: Wendy's stock soared Tuesday after posts on the Subreddit r/wallstreetbets highlighted the company's new summer food options, international expansion and growth acceleration as a result of the reopening as potential catalysts for the stock.

See Also: WallStreetBets Has A New Trading Strategy To Target Stocks Beyond AMC, GameStop, Clover Health, Says Cramer

Wendy's announced the release of its new Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad on Monday and opened its doors in the United Kingdom on June 2.

Price Action: Wendy's is setting a new all-time high in premarket trading today. The stock was up 4.95% at $30.30 but has pared some gains to trade around $29.10 at publication time.

Photo courtesy of Wendy's.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Financing Restaurants General

