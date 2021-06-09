Google Relaxes Search Engine Dominance Practices On European Android
- Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google will permit free competition for default search engines on the European Android devices effective September, succumbing to an EU antitrust commitment made two years ago, the company said in a blog.
- Google incorporated some final changes to the Choice Screen, including enabling free participation for eligible search providers. It will also be increasing the number of search providers shown on the screen.
- The EU regulations could be introduced in 2022 to pressurize Google, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) to ensure fair competition for their peers.
- The European Commission had penalized Google €4.24 billion ($5.16 billion) in 2018 for misusing Android for its search engine business dominance.
- Google's Android mobile operating system runs on around 80% of the global smartphones, Reuters reports.
- Google's rivals had to pay via an auction for appearing on a choice screen on the new European Android devices as decided by the Android developer in 2019.
- The Commission had discussed possible changes with Google following concerns from its rivals like DuckDuckGo, Ecosia.
- The five most popular eligible search engines in each EU country, according to StatCounter, including Google, will be displayed in random order at the top of the screen. Up to seven search engines will be shown at the bottom of the screen.
- Google previously allowed only four competitors, chosen in separate auctions for each EU country, for Android screen display.
