Hong Kongers Can Win A Tesla In Lottery For Getting Vaccinated

Hong Kong residents stand to win a vehicle made by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) in a lottery aimed at boosting the city’s sluggish COVID-19 vaccination rate, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

What Happened: Goodman Group (OTC: GMGSF), an Australian industrial property company, is also holding a lottery which will give away HKD 1 million (nearly $128,880) in prizes to fully vaccinated Hong Kong residents by Aug. 31. The prizes include a Tesla Model 3, as per a Goodman statement, reported by Bloomberg.

Also on offer is an HKD 20 million ($2.6 million) bonanza that was announced by billionaire Li Ka-Shing's CK Group in conjunction with his charitable foundation, as per Bloomberg.

Why It Matters: A slew of incentives worth HKD 120 million ($15.46 million), which include lotteries and reward programs, are available to Hong Kong residents, said the city’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam in a weekly briefing, reported Bloomberg.

Only 15.1% of Hong Kong’s 7.5 million population has reportedly been fully vaccinated.

The incentives are working as 34,600 people reserved slots to get vaccinations made by BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd in the 24-hours leading up to Tuesday evening (local time), reported Bloomberg.

