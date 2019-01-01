Goodman Group develops and manages industrial property investments worldwide. Rather than taking all risks on its own balance sheet, most Goodman developments are on behalf of end-user tenants, and funds management clients. A typical deal involves purchasing land for a tenant who wants to occupy the site, and/or an investor who will own the asset via a Goodman investment vehicle. Goodman charges leasing fees for locking in tenants, and fees for managing the development. Completed projects reside in Goodman investment vehicles, and Goodman charges asset and investment management fees to investors, in return for collecting rent and managing the site. Goodman retains a minority stake in many projects, generating rental income and aligning its own interests with its funds management clients.