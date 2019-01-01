QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/1.2K
Div / Yield
0.22/1.34%
52 Wk
12.46 - 19.8
Mkt Cap
30.2B
Payout Ratio
17.42
Open
-
P/E
13.08
Shares
1.9B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 9, 2021, 4:05AM
Goodman Group develops and manages industrial property investments worldwide. Rather than taking all risks on its own balance sheet, most Goodman developments are on behalf of end-user tenants, and funds management clients. A typical deal involves purchasing land for a tenant who wants to occupy the site, and/or an investor who will own the asset via a Goodman investment vehicle. Goodman charges leasing fees for locking in tenants, and fees for managing the development. Completed projects reside in Goodman investment vehicles, and Goodman charges asset and investment management fees to investors, in return for collecting rent and managing the site. Goodman retains a minority stake in many projects, generating rental income and aligning its own interests with its funds management clients.

Goodman Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Goodman (GMGSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Goodman (OTC: GMGSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Goodman's (GMGSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Goodman.

Q

What is the target price for Goodman (GMGSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Goodman

Q

Current Stock Price for Goodman (GMGSF)?

A

The stock price for Goodman (OTC: GMGSF) is $16.18 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:09:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Goodman (GMGSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Goodman.

Q

When is Goodman (OTC:GMGSF) reporting earnings?

A

Goodman does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Goodman (GMGSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Goodman.

Q

What sector and industry does Goodman (GMGSF) operate in?

A

Goodman is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.