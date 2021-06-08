 Skip to main content

Fastly's Global CDN Outage Disrupts Many Websites
Mohit Manghnani , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 08, 2021 6:57am   Comments
  • Cloud service company Fastly Inc's (NYSE: FSLY) global CDN faces outage, which has widespread impact across major internet websites using its services.
  • As per Fastly's message, the outage was first identified at 5:58 am ET Tuesday.
  • The company claims to have found the issue at 6:44 am ET and implementing a fix.
  • Major websites like Reddit, Twitch, The Verge, and Benzinga are still down.
  • The full impact of the downtime is unknown.
  • Price Action: FSLY shares are down 2.27% at $49.55 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday after hitting a low of 5.4% a few minutes ago.

