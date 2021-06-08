Fastly's Global CDN Outage Disrupts Many Websites
- Cloud service company Fastly Inc's (NYSE: FSLY) global CDN faces outage, which has widespread impact across major internet websites using its services.
- As per Fastly's message, the outage was first identified at 5:58 am ET Tuesday.
- The company claims to have found the issue at 6:44 am ET and implementing a fix.
- Major websites like Reddit, Twitch, The Verge, and Benzinga are still down.
- The full impact of the downtime is unknown.
- Price Action: FSLY shares are down 2.27% at $49.55 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday after hitting a low of 5.4% a few minutes ago.
