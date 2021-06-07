Study Shows Medtronic's Cardiac Monitor Tops Standard Care for Atrial Fibrillation Detection
- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) has announced clinical trial results from the STROKE atrial fibrillation (AF) trial assessing its Reveal LINQ Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM) to detect abnormal heartbeats compared to standard of care.
- The findings were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
- The study evaluated 496 patients, including 284 large vessel and 208 small vessel stroke patients.
- At 12 months, AF was detected in 12.1% of patients in the ICM arm compared to 1.8% in the standard of care arm, equivalent to a greater than seven-fold increase in detecting AF in the ICM arm.
- 78% of patients who had AF would have been missed if only monitored for 30 days. The median time to detection of AF was 99 days.
- Rates of AF detection in the ICM arm were similar between patients with index strokes due to small vessel versus large vessel disease (12.6% compared to 11.7%, respectively).
- At 12 months, 96.3% of first AF episodes were asymptomatic in the ICM arm.
- The majority (55.5%) of patients with AF detected had an episode lasting more than one hour.
- Separately, the company received FDA approval for its SenSight directional lead system used in deep brain stimulation (DBS) therapy.
- The system is designed to combine directionality and sensing to allow physicians to deliver precise, patient-specific DBS therapy to treat symptoms associated with movement disorders.
- The company touts SenSight as the first directional, sensing-enabled lead designed to improve the detection of local field potentials.
