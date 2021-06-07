 Skip to main content

Study Shows Medtronic's Cardiac Monitor Tops Standard Care for Atrial Fibrillation Detection

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 1:04pm   Comments
  • Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDThas announced clinical trial results from the STROKE atrial fibrillation (AF) trial assessing its Reveal LINQ Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM) to detect abnormal heartbeats compared to standard of care.
  • The findings were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
  • The study evaluated 496 patients, including 284 large vessel and 208 small vessel stroke patients.
  • At 12 months, AF was detected in 12.1% of patients in the ICM arm compared to 1.8% in the standard of care arm, equivalent to a greater than seven-fold increase in detecting AF in the ICM arm.
  • 78% of patients who had AF would have been missed if only monitored for 30 days. The median time to detection of AF was 99 days.
  • Rates of AF detection in the ICM arm were similar between patients with index strokes due to small vessel versus large vessel disease (12.6% compared to 11.7%, respectively).
  • At 12 months, 96.3% of first AF episodes were asymptomatic in the ICM arm.
  • The majority (55.5%) of patients with AF detected had an episode lasting more than one hour.
  • Separately, the company received FDA approval for its SenSight directional lead system used in deep brain stimulation (DBS) therapy.
  • The system is designed to combine directionality and sensing to allow physicians to deliver precise, patient-specific DBS therapy to treat symptoms associated with movement disorders.
  • The company touts SenSight as the first directional, sensing-enabled lead designed to improve the detection of local field potentials.
  • Price Action: MDT shares are up 0.21% at $124.11 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Atrial Fibrillation BriefsNews Health Care FDA General

