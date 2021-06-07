 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Real Estate Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 9:40am   Comments
Share:

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

  1. Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) - P/E: 1.26
  2. Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN) - P/E: 4.22
  3. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) - P/E: 8.24
  4. Comstock Mining (AMEX:LODE) - P/E: 5.96
  5. PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT) - P/E: 2.88

Dynex Cap's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.46, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.45. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.31%, which has increased by 0.21% from 8.1% last quarter.

Ellington Residential saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.34 in Q4 to 0.31 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 9.0%, which has decreased by 0.11% from 9.11% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings per share at 0.35, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.36. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 5.58%, which has decreased by 0.66% from last quarter's yield of 6.24%.

Comstock Mining saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.14 in Q4 to 0.22 now. Comstock Mining does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

PennyMac Mortgage's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.67, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.78. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.8%, which has decreased by 0.77% from last quarter's yield of 10.57%.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (DX + EARN)

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Real Estate Sector
Analyzing Dynex Cap's Ex-Dividend Date
A Look Into Real Estate Sector Value Stocks
Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Understanding Dynex Cap's Ex-Dividend Date
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com