AT&T Business, Cisco Collaborate for Enhanced Cloud Communications
- Cisco Systems Inc’s (NASDAQ: CSCO) Webex collaboration portfolio and cloud communications services will support AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) enterprise clients’ transition to the hybrid workforce.
- Cisco’s Unified Communications Manager – Cloud (UCMC) will enhance reliability and performance for every Webex Calling with AT&T - Enterprise user.
- AT&T and Cisco plan to offer 1 million users the UCMC platform through sales of Webex Calling with AT&T - Enterprise over the next five years.
- The shift to hybrid work changed companies’ mode of operation and the growing adoption of integrated cloud collaboration solutions, Cisco SVP Javed Khan.
- Cisco’s Webex solutions transformed the cloud calling experience and combine enterprise-calling features with virtual meetings and collaboration technology within the Webex App.
- Cisco will provide AT&T customers and employees with the requisite tools and technologies for the hybrid workplace, Khan added.
- Price action: CSCO shares closed higher by 1.39% at $54.07, and AT&T shares traded higher by 0.14% at $29.27 on Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media